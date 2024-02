It is that time of the year again when you, the fans get to decide which of the talents across Bollywood, TV, OTT and Social Media deserve accolades and awards. BollywoodLife.com is back with the latest edition of BL Awards 2024. So join BollywoodLife and get set to celebrate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space in an unconventional manner. The nominees in each of the categories are now live and you can VOTE NOW to make them win.

Best Film (Bollywood)

Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, 12th Fail, Sam Bahadur, RARKPK

Best Film (OTT)

Bandaa, Lost, The Archies, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu, Gulmohar, Apurva

Most Popular Web Series

Jubilee, Guns & Gulaabs, The Railway Men, Farzi, The Night Manager, Scoop, The Freelancer

Best Actor (Bollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Ranveer Singh (RARKPK), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Best Actor - Hindi - Movies (OTT)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bandaa), Shahid Kapoor (Bloody Daddy), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Haddi), Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan), Jackie Shroff (Mast Mein Rehne Ka), Sunny Kaushal (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga)

Best Actor - Hindi - Web-Series (OTT)

Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee), Abhay Deol (Trial By Fire), Kay Kay Menon (The Railway Men), Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs),

Best Actress (Bollywood)

Alia Bhatt (RARKPK), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Sara Ali Khan (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke), Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha), Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar), Taapsee Pannu (Dunki)

Best Actress - Hindi - Movies (OTT)

Yami Gautam (Lost), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan), Ananya Pandey (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Tara Sutaria (Apurva), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Mrunal Thakur (Lust Stories 2)

Best Actress - Hindi - Web-Series

Tabu (Khufiya), Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee), Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Dimple Kapadia (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo), Kajol (The Trial), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven 2)

Best Director (Bollywood)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal), Rajkumar Hirani (Dunki), Atlee (Jawan), Karan Johar (RARKPK), Meghna Gulzar (Sam Bahadur), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Director - Hindi - Web Series

Raj & DK (Guns & Gulaabs), Raj & DK (Farzi), Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2), Hansal Mehta (Scoop), Jubilee (Vikramaditya Motwane), Vishal Bharadwaj (Khufiya)

Best Supporting Actor/Actress (Bollywood)

Vicky Kaushal (Dunki), Bassi (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar), Tripti Dimri (Animal), Anil Kapoor (Animal), Jaya Bachchan (RARKPK), Yami Gautam (OMG 2)

Best Supporting Actor/Actress (OTT)

Anil Kapoor (The Night Manager), Adarsh Gourav (Guns & Gulaabs), Babil Khan (The Railway Men), Barun Sobti (Kohrra), Sidhanth Gupta (Jubilee), Harman Baweja (Scoop)

Best Song

Chaleya (Jawan), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Tere Vaaste (ZHZB), Tum Kya Mile (RARKPK), Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), Animal (Satranga)

Best debut (Bollywood)

Avneet Kaur, Alizeh Agnihotri, Rajveer Deol, Shehnaaz Gill, Paloma Dhillon

Best Playback Singer

Vishal and Raj Shekhar (Pehle Bhi Main), Arijit Singh (Satranga), Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly), Sonu Nigam (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se), Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang), Shreya Ghoshal (Tum Kya Mile)

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Bollywood)

Bobby Deol (Animal), Manish Wadhwa (Gadar 2), Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3), John Abraham (Pathaan), Vijay Sethupathi (Jawan)

Breakthrough Performance of the Year

Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11), Sushmita Sen (Taali), Gulshan Devaiah (Guns & Gulaabs), Vijay Varma (Dahaad), Mona Singh (Made In Heaven 2)

Best OTT Platform

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, JioCinema, MX Player

Best Youth Oriented Show/Film

Campus Beats, The Archies, School of Lies, Adhura, Class, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Most Popular TV Diva

Rupali Ganguly, Niti Taylor, Pranali Rathod, Aishwarya Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash

Most Popular TV Dude

Harshad Chopda, Shakti Arora, Gaurav Khanna, Kushal Tandon, Karan Kundrra

Best Social Media TV Couple

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa

Best TV Show

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee, Kumkum Bhagya, Shiv Shakti

Best Actor (TV)

Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa), Shakti Arora (GHKPM), Adnan Khan (Katha Ankahee), Kushal Tandon (Barsatein), Ram Yashvardhan (Shiv Shakti), Mohit Malik (Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si)

Best Actress (TV)

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Pranali Rathod (YRKKH), Anchal Sahu (Parineeti), Aditi Dev Sharma (Katha Ankahee), Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein)

Best Reality TV Show Star

Shiv Thakhare, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Archana Gautam, Munawar Faruqi

Best Debut TV Show

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Kavya, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Jhanak, Chand Jalne Laga

Best onscreen jodi on TV

Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput

Fashionista Of The Year

Hina Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jiya Shankar, Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget

Most loved real life couple (TV)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Best Performer of the year

Gaurav Khanna, Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Shakti Arora

