Salman Khan has created a frenzy on social media with his hair cut. The superstar was seen in an almost bald look as he attended a party at Mumbai's Bastian. Salman Khan fans have begun speculating if the look is for Tere Naam 2 or his project with Vishnuvardhan. As we know, the superstar is very excited about an action movie with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. Vishnuvardhan made Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It is regarded as one of the finest war films made of late. Also Read - Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan actioner to bring in a Pakistan angle; is this the Gadar 2 effect?

Salman Khan on Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan had spoken to Bollywood Life during the promotions of his last film. He had said that late Satish Kaushik had spoken to him about an idea for Tere Naam 2. He went on to say, "While he there was a discussion on the gist of the idea, nothing of Tere Naam 2 was put on paper. Just the concept was discussed." He further revealed that there is no script of the film and that he doesn't see Tere Naam 2 happening without Kaushik. Salman was very emotionally attached to Satish Kaushik and after his demise, whatever plans they had for a Tere Naam reboot have been put to rest too. Also Read - Adil Durrani refutes reports of being threatened by Salman Khan; says, 'I have never met him in my life'

Salman Khan's hairstyle story for Tere Naam

Salman Khan had been quite particular about his hair all through his career. When he heard the script of Tere Naam, he was apprehensive about the hair cut. But Satish Kaushik explained to him that it was important to tell the story of Radhe Mohan and its impact on screen. Salman Khan finally relented seeing the conviction of Satish Kaushik. Salman Khan was almost 40 when Tere Naam released in 2003. He was at an age where men, including Bollywood actors, tend to worry about hair issues. Salman Khan has had a more or less set hairdo in his film career. The only exceptions have been films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Veer, the period actioner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show to have a couple Vs single theme? Here's what we know