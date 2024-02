Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a maestro director of Bollywood, is celebrated for his cinematic brilliance and vision. Renowned for his opulent storytelling and visual mastery, Bhansali crafts emotionally resonant narratives that leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences as every frame of his movies tells a unique story. Black is one of these films, which still, after years, continues to inspire many. As Black makes its digital debut on Netflix, let's look at 5 lesser-known facts about this award-winning film. Also Read - Ram Charan approached to play THIS role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next pan India film?

Khamoshi became the stepping stone for Black

In the 1990s, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was gearing up to step into the industry, this idea came to his mind while directing his debut movie, Khamoshi: The Musical. While filming, he came across several physically disabled children and decided to present this aspect on the big screen. Bhansali announced the production of his project, Black, in 2003, inspired by Hellen Keller’s life. In 2005, with his distinct storytelling style and his ability to bring visually stunning and emotionally charged narratives to the screen, he presented the award-winning masterpiece. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series to have his dynamic musical touch; here's how much time the director spent on songs

Black’s International Achievement

In 2005, Black ranked fifth in Time (Europe)’s esteemed list of the 10 Best Movies, a testament to the universality of the movie’s theme and how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision managed to connect with audiences across the globe. This achievement was proof of Bollywood’s impact on global cinema.

Big B did not charge any fees for his role

Amitabh Bachchan has contributed to Hindi cinema for many decades with remarkable performances that hold a special place in the hearts of many. The actor once revealed that he was so impressed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s body of work that he did not charge any money for Black. He said "I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all other works he had done. And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film. Just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees."

Massive fire that broke the set and spirits

In 2004, during the filming of Black, a massive fire broke out on the set that destroyed film equipment and caused injuries to a few of the crew. Amitabh Bachchan previously said that he and Rani Mukerji were on their way to the set when this incident took place. The two stars decided to stand by Sanjay Leela Bhansali during this tough and agreed to re-shoot all the visual assets that were destroyed.

Black has an international adaptation

In the past few years, Bollywood has been home to numerous remakes, be it films from the South or those from Hollywood. Black is one of the few Bollywood films to spawn a remake of its own, in the form of a Turkish film that titled Benim Dunyam, which means My World released in 2013.