Black OTT release: 19 years after its theatrical release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film has finally made its OTT debut. Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, streaming on Netflix since 4th February 2024. The movie not only won numerous Filmfare Awards but also received the prestigious National Award, with Amitabh Bachchan securing the Best Actor accolade. To celebrate the OTT release of Black, Amitabh shared a heartwarming letter from Dilip Kumar, praising his performance in the film. Check out the adorable letter below. Also Read - Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartwarming note for his son

Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartwarming letter by Dilip Kumar

In the post below, you can see how the late actor Dilip Kumar was highly impressed by Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. In the note below, the late actor mentioned that he, along with his wife Saira Banu, was at a loss for words to appreciate Amitabh when they attended the premiere night of Black.The veteran actor expressed regret that the film missed an Oscar nomination and stated that, in his eyes, if any actor truly deserves the prestigious award, it's none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother called her arrogant; the actress reaction is unmissable [Watch]

Amitabh who shared the post mentioned that this letter is extremely special to him as it was given to him by Dilip Kumar, who is his idol and biggest inspiration. Check out the post below.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black was released in the year 2005. The story revolves around Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj, who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. Rani portrayed the role of Michelle, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the character of Debraj. Bhansali, in one of his past interviews, stated that the idea of making a film like Black first came to mind when he met disabled children during the shoot of his 1990s film Khamoshi: The Musical.