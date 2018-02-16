Black Panther box office collection: Chadwick Boseman's film is off to a grand start in North America; earns $25 Million from previews alone

As expected, Black Panther is off to a good start in North America and we are talking about previews here. The film has registered a whopping $25 million in NA. According to predictions, the film might close its four day opening weekend with a whopping $200 mn. Now that's huge! The film has been getting such good reviews that such collections were only obvious. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, revealed the numbers saying, India, too, will register a big opening. He wrote, "#BlackPanther blasts off to $25 Million Thursday night previews in #NorthAmerica Heading for a $200+ Million Monster 4-day #PresidentsDayWeekend BO .. Opened well in #IND too." If the previews start off so well, imagine the numbers it will clock towards the end of day 1. Also Read - Marvel revealing Eternals’ First Look, Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles will give you goosebumps – watch video

According to reports, Black Panther's first day collection will easily leave Deadpool far behind. Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed superhero gig had taken in $152.2 during the Presidents Day Weekend in 2016. Trade predicts Black Panther will fetch $165 million-plus this year. If the trend continues, the film might get even better. Check out the recent collections once again.

#BlackPanther blasts off to $25 Million Thursday night previews in #NorthAmerica Heading for a $200+ Million Monster 4-day #PresidentsDayWeekend BO.. Opened well in #IND too.. pic.twitter.com/d9hbeiwFgx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 16, 2018

Black Panther is already the best reviewed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It even was better reviewed than Iron Man. With such a good buzz around it, the film is going break a lot of records.