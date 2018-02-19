Black Panther box office collection day 3: The superhero film posts a superb opening weekend total, earns Rs 19.35 crore

As expected, Black Panther has emerged as a winner at the box office over the last three days. It had taken a huge start at the box office on the first day and kept the momentum going on the second day as well. Now, after the end of three days, the film has earned a whopping Rs 19.35 crore. Also Read - Marvel revealing Eternals’ First Look, Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles will give you goosebumps – watch video

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, revealed the numbers saying, "#BlackPanther emerged the first choice of moviegoers... Fared well in its opening weekend... Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.81 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + English." As you can see, the collections have been getting increasingly better with every passing day. BP was pitted against Aiyaary but the latter couldn't make an impact at the box office. The superhero film will continue to pick steam because it has a crazy word-of-mouth working in its favour. Check out the the collections right here... Also Read - Women's Day 2021: From Harry Potter's Emma Watson to Thor Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson – 7 fearless Hollywood female characters who continue to inspire us

#BlackPanther emerged the first choice of moviegoers... Fared well in its opening weekend... Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.81 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

Black Panther fetched rave reviews from across the world. Our film critic – Anusha Iyengar also couldn’t stop gushing about the film, as she wrote in her review, “You cannot miss this movie for the world. It’s so far one of the best superhero films you must have seen. ” With such great reviews, the film has also become Marvel’s best reviewed film yet, with a rating of 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Also Read - Week that was Hollywood: Britney Spears’ bathroom video, Gal Gadot's 3rd pregnancy, BTS leader RM's 'Daler Mehndi' moment – view pics