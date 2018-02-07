Black Panther creates a unique record by garnering a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Black Panther might not have released worldwide till date, but looks like the film is already creating records. Being the first black standalone Marvel superhero movie, Black Panther is unique in itself. But looks like it has managed to create a unique record by garnering a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For those of you who don't know, managing a 100 per cent rating on the site is quite difficult and Black Panther has managed this courtesy the tremendous reviews that it has garnered from the top critics from across the world. Also Read - Marvel revealing Eternals’ First Look, Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles will give you goosebumps – watch video

Critics from across the globe have praised the first of its kind Marvel superhero movie. From the action to the adventure, storyline and even the majestic portrayal of Africa, everything about the film has been lauded. Directed by Ryan Coogler and featurin B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett, Black Panther is all set to release on February 16 worldwide. It tells the tale of T’Challa, the new king of the technologically advanced, fictional African nation - Wakanda. How he is challenged by several factions within his own country forms the rest of the story. Anyway, check out the unique record managed by Black Panther right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! Also Read - Women's Day 2021: From Harry Potter's Emma Watson to Thor Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson – 7 fearless Hollywood female characters who continue to inspire us



From being called extraordinary to majestic and a masterpiece, Black Panther has been praised by every critic worldwide.