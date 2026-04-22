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BLACKPINK's Jisoo was hit by her brother Kim Jung-Hoon? SHOCKING story goes VIRAL amid sex crime scandal

Jisoo's old childhood story just resurfaced, but this time, it's not getting attention for a cute memory. Read further to know what's going on.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 22, 2026 4:21 PM IST

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was hit by her brother Kim Jung-Hoon? SHOCKING story goes VIRAL amid sex crime scandal

Jisoo’s old childhood story just resurfaced, but this time, it’s not getting attention for a cute memory. People are talking about it again after police in Seoul confirmed an investigation involving her older brother.

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What Exactly Got Her The Scar?

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back in 2018, during a V Live stream, Jisoo shared how she got a little scar above her eyebrow. She said she was five years old when her brother warned her about the smoke from a disinfectant truck, telling her it was like a demon and she should run uphill. While they ran, he tried to shield her with a jump rope, reassuring her, “Don’t worry, I’m your brother!”

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But things went sideways. Jisoo panicked during the dash and ended up smacking her head on a railing. She remembered bleeding from her head and face, yelling for her brother, “Oppa! I’m bleeding!”but he just shouted back, “So what! Just run!” After the truck passed, he confidently told her he had “saved” her, even as people on the street looked at her in shock. Her family patched up the cut at home and didn’t take her to the hospital.

Now, the video is going viral again, right when news hit that Jisoo’s brother is under police investigation. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station confirmed they’re looking into allegations that he forcibly molested a female broadcaster.

Jisoo’s team stepped in immediately. On April 20, her legal team put out a statement making it clear, this situation has nothing to do with Jisoo or her label, Blissoo. They explained she’s lived separately from her family since she started as a trainee, and nobody from her family is involved in her company. They also said they’re prepared to file defamation lawsuits and take legal action if any false information spreads while the investigation continues.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Blackpink Entertainment News Jisoo Jisoo Brother Kim Jung-hoon Kim Jung-hoon Sexual Abuse Scandal