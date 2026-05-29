Blast Box Office collection day 1: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer opens on decent note with STRONG night occupancy

Blast starring Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami collected around Rs 1 crore net on Day 1, with Tamil Nadu leading the film's steady opening and night show occupancy touching 40%.

Blast box office collection day 1: Arjun Sarja’s latest action family entertainer Blast has made a respectable entry at the box office on its first day. The film, which also stars Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami in key roles, released on May 28 and managed to pull in steady crowds, particularly in Tamil Nadu and a few other strong centres.

Blast box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk estimates, Blast collected around Rs 1 crore net in India on its opening Thursday. The movie was screened across 1,022 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 26 percent. The India gross collection for Day 1 stands at Rs 1.15 crore.

Blast theatre occupancy

As expected, Tamil Nadu emerged as the film’s strongest market, contributing a solid Rs 95 lakhs to the opening day tally. Karnataka followed with Rs 10 lakhs, while Kerala added Rs 7 lakhs. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 1 lakh, and the rest of India contributed around Rs 2 lakhs.

Occupancy was getting better as the day kept rolling on. The Tamil version opened with 15.46% occupancy in the morning shows, which moved up to 25.69% during the afternoon. Then in the evening shows it improved again to 26.92% , and finally the night shows recorded the best turnout at 40.31% .

What did Preity Mukhundhan say about her role?

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Preity Mukhundhan expressed her happiness about being part of the film. She said, “It feels amazing to be able to put my work out there through a film where I'm not just a supporting presence but a literally strong character.” She also mentioned, sort of the troubles a lot of actors run into when they try to land roles that actually feel meaningful, and yeah even when they go asking directors for clarity about what their character’s feeling, they still get responses that are kinda vague. That seems to point to a real, still not quite addressed lack of depth in some of these newer scripts.

With a blend of high energy action, family feelings, and a decent ensemble, Blast has kicked off its theatrical run on a promising note. The first-day numbers look decent enough for this kind of movie, though the true test will come later, like how it holds steady through the weekend and whether word of mouth stays strong enough to let it grow in the following days. People in the industry and fans too will be watching its screen presence closely as it tries to compete in a crowded market.

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