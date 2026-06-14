Blast box office collection day 17: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer SURGES 130%, nears Rs 45 crore in India

Blast Box Office Collection Day 17: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer earned Rs 2.99 crore net in India, registering a 130% jump from the previous day. The film's India total now stands at Rs 44.73 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 65.48 crore.

Blast box office collection

Blast box office collection day 17: Arjun Sarja’s action entertainer Blast is proving to be quite a resilient performer at the box office. Even on Day 17, the film witnessed a massive jump in collections, showing that it still has strong pulling power among mass audiences.

Blast box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected Rs 2.99 crore net on Day 17, marking an impressive 130% growth compared to the previous day’s Rs 1.30 crore. The earnings came from 1,586 shows across the country. With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 44.73 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 51.43 crore.

The movie had a solid first week, collecting Rs 25.78 crore, and followed it up with Rs 14.66 crore in its second week. Overseas, it has grossed Rs 14.05 crore so far, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 65.48 crore.

Blast occupancy

The Tamil version remains the driving force, recording an overall occupancy of 25.60% on Day 17. Morning shows started at 15.08%, afternoon improved to 23.85%, evening stood at 22%, and night shows saw the best response at 34.15%.

One of the biggest reasons for the film’s sustained run has been its high-energy storytelling and well-executed action sequences. Arjun Sarja’s powerful screen presence and the frequent elevation moments have clearly resonated with the core audience, especially in mass centres.

Even as it moves deeper into its third week, Blast continues to hold its ground better than many recent action films. With consistent weekend jumps and decent weekday numbers, the film is steadily building its total. If it maintains this momentum, it could emerge as one of Arjun Sarja’s stronger commercial releases in recent times.

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