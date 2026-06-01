Blast Box Office collection day 4: Arjun Sarja's actioner EXPLODES with 32% jump, crosses Rs 20 crore worldwide

Blast box office collection day 4: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer records a strong 31.9% jump, earning Rs 6 crore on Day 4. The film has now crossed Rs 21.58 crore worldwide, driven by positive word-of-mouth and impressive occupancy in Tamil Nadu.

Blast box office collections day 4

Blast box office collection day 4: Arjun Sarja’s action entertainer Blast is showing encouraging signs at the box office. The film, which released on May 28, witnessed a solid jump on its fourth day, proving that positive word-of-mouth is helping it gain traction.

Blast box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected Rs 6.00 crore net on Day 4, marking a healthy 31.9% growth from Day 3’s Rs 4.55 crore. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 13.95 crore and India gross to Rs 16.03 crore. The movie was screened across 2,706 shows on Thursday.

Blast worldwide collection

On the global front, Blast crossed the Rs 20 crore mark worldwide within just a few days of release. It added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 4, pushing its international total to Rs 5.55 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 21.58 crore.

The Tamil version continued to be the film’s biggest strength, earning Rs 5.15 crore with a strong 57% occupancy across 1,879 shows. Evening shows performed particularly well with 73.08% occupancy. The Telugu version contributed Rs 85 lakh with 22% occupancy.

State-wise, Tamil Nadu dominated with Rs 3.75 crore gross on Day 4. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 1.00 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 1.45 crore and Karnataka brought in Rs 63 lakh.

About Blast

Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K. Raj, Blast stars Arjun Sarja in the lead role alongside Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami. The story revolves around a middle-class family of martial artists whose peaceful lives are thrown into chaos after they get entangled with a powerful and dangerous corporate syndicate.

The film opened with decent numbers, but the growth by Day 4 kinda hints that viewers are actually responding well to the high energy action bits and that emotional core, yeh. With no other major releases right away cutting into screens, Blast has a pretty fair shot at building momentum through the coming weekend, and yeah, maybe even past it.

Early signals feel mostly upbeat, a lot of people applauding Arjun Sarja’s screen presence, as well as the action that’s well choreographed, cleanly done. Still, whether it can keep this pace and land as a solid box office success will come down to how it moves in its second weekend, because that’s where the real staying power shows up.

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