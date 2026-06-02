Blast Box Office collection day 5: Arjun Sarja's film SLOWS DOWN after strong weekend, collects Rs 17 crore India net

Blast box office collection day 5: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer earned Rs 3.60 crore despite a weekday drop. The film has now collected Rs 17.55 crore net in India and Rs 26.47 crore worldwide.

Blast box office collections day 4

Blast Box Office Collection Day 5: Arjun Sarja’s action entertainer Blast experienced a noticeable drop in collections on its fifth day at the box office. After showing promising growth during the earlier days, the film felt the typical weekday slowdown as it moved past its first weekend.

Blast box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk estimates, Blast collected Rs 3.60 crore net on Day 5, marking a 40% decline from the previous day’s Rs 6 crore. Despite the drop, the movie has managed to maintain a respectable pace during its opening week.

With Day 5 numbers included, the film has now reached Rs 17.55 crore in India net collections and Rs 20.17 crore in India gross. It was screened across 2,707 shows on Friday. The Tamil version remained the largest contributor, earning Rs 3 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 60 lakh.

Tamil Nadu once again led the state-wise collections with Rs 2 crore. Kerala followed with Rs 1.35 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 55 lakh, and Karnataka contributed Rs 23 lakh.

Blast theatre occupancy

Occupancy for the Tamil version stood at 35% overall, with night shows performing the best at 45.77%. The Telugu version recorded a lower 17.28% occupancy. Evening shows saw a better turnout than other time slots.

Blast worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 75 lakh on Day 5, taking its international gross to Rs 6.30 crore. The current worldwide collection now stands at Rs 26.47 crore. Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj, Blast stars Arjun Sarja in a high-octane action role, supported by Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami, and Arjun Chidambaram. The story follows a middle-class family of martial artists whose lives are thrown into chaos after they get entangled with a dangerous corporate syndicate.

While the film opened to decent numbers and, kind of, showed growth over the weekend, how well it can stay steady through the weekdays is gonna be the real decider for its final box office fate. So far, the Tamil version has been carrying most of the weight, with solid backing coming from core action crowds in Tamil Nadu.

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