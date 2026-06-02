Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer shows decent momentum, earns Rs 17 crore

Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer crosses Rs 17.55 crore India net despite weekday slowdown. Check latest collections, occupancy and worldwide total.

Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s action entertainer Blast is showing decent resilience at the box office even as it enters the slower weekday phase. After a promising opening weekend, the film witnessed the expected drop on its fifth day, but still managed to maintain a respectable pace overall. According to Sacnilk estimates, Blast collected Rs 3.60 crore net on Day 5, marking a 40% decline from Thursday’s Rs 6 crore. While the drop looks sharp on paper, trade experts note that such falls are quite common for mass-action films after the initial weekend surge.

With Day 5 numbers included, the film has now crossed Rs 17.55 crore in India net collections and Rs 20.17 crore in India gross. Overseas, it added another Rs 75 lakh on Friday, taking its international total to Rs 6.30 crore. The current worldwide gross now stands at Rs 26.47 crore.

Blast box office collection day 6

As of Day 6, Blast is currently running across 1,093 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.46 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 20.71 crore and total India net to Rs 18.01 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The Tamil version continues to be the clear leader, driving most of the business. Tamil Nadu remained the strongest market, contributing nearly Rs 2 crore on Day 5 alone. Kerala followed with Rs 1.35 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 55 lakh, and Karnataka brought in Rs 23 lakh.

Blast occupancy rates

Occupancy trends also kinda favoured the Tamil release; it recorded an overall 33% on Day 5, with night shows doing especially well at nearly 46%. The Telugu version, though, saw a comparatively weaker pull, with roughly 17% occupancy.

One of the biggest pluses for Blast has been its steady grip in mass centres and B&C markets, where Arjun Sarja has a pretty solid fanbase. Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj, the movie features Arjun Sarja in a high-octane action role, backed by Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami.

Even if the film isn’t exactly igniting the box office, its steady performance in the core circuits suggests the crowd is connecting with its big-appeal moments and action-heavy story. With no major rival releases in the coming days, Blast now gets a decent window to stack more momentum, particularly if the upbeat word of mouth keeps spreading across Tamil Nadu and other southern territories.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

