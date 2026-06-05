Blast Box Office collection day 9: Arjun Sarja's film SLOWS DOWN, struggles to hold momentum

Blast Box Office Collection Day 9: Arjun Sarja's action entertainer crosses Rs 25.94 crore India net, but collections continue to decline as the film enters its second week at the box office.

Blast box office collections day

Blast Box Office Collection Day 9: Arjun Sarja’s action entertainer Blast is showing signs of slowing down as it enters the second week at the box office. After a decent opening and steady weekend, the film witnessed a drop in collections on Day 8, and the trend continued on Day 9. According to Sacnilk, Blast collected Rs 2.03 crore net on Day 8, which was a 26.2% decline from the previous day’s Rs 2.75 crore.

Blast box office collection day 9

On Day 9 (Sacnilk early estimates), the movie added another Rs 0.16 crore net from 588 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 25.94 crore and India gross to Rs 29.82 crore so far.

Blast theatre occupancy

The Tamil version continues to be the film’s biggest strength, contributing Rs 2 crore on Day 8 with 25% occupancy across 2,044 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 3 lakh with 12% occupancy. State-wise, Tamil Nadu led with strong numbers, while Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana also contributed modestly.

Occupancy for the Tamil version improved as the day progressed. Morning shows started at 14.08%, afternoon at 19.46%, evening at 23.15%, and night shows saw the highest turnout at 27.92%. The Telugu version recorded a lower 17.28% overall occupancy.

Blast overseas collection

Overseas, the film has added Rs 7.30 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 36.93 crore.

While the daily numbers have naturally come down during weekdays, Blast is still holding better than many recent action films in similar budgets. The film has been appreciated for its high-energy action sequences and engaging storytelling, particularly in mass centres. With no major new releases immediately threatening its screen count, Blast now has a chance to sustain its run if positive word-of-mouth continues in Tamil Nadu and other southern markets.

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