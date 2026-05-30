Blast box office collections day 2: Did Drishyam's massive success impact Arjun Sarja's earnings?

Blast box office collections day 2: Directed by debutant Subhash K Raj and produced under AGS Entertainment, the film had released on May 28.

Blast box office collections day 2: Did Drishyam's massive success impact Arjun Sarja-starrer's performance?

Blast box office collections day 2: On May 28, actor Arjun Sarja made a big comeback on the big screen with an impressive action-packed film. Directed by Subhash K Raj, the film has been produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment. For the unversed, the film brings to the viewers the story of a middle-class family who are martial artists. For survival, they enter a fight with a ruthless gang. Besides Arjun Sarja, the film also features Preity Mukundhan and Abhirami in key roles. Read on to know how the film performed on day 2.

Blast box office collections day 2 update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, the film was successful in earning Rs 1.95 crore net in India on Day 2. On second day, the film was run across 1,889 shows. Day 2's collection registered an impressive 56 percent hike compared to its day 1 collection. On the release day, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore. With the recent collections, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 3.20 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 3.67 crore. The number of shows too saw an increase from 1,728 on Day 1 to 1,889 on Day 2.

How did Tamil version perform?

The Tamil version managed to earn Rs 1.60 crore net. The film saw an occupancy of 35 per cent across 1,167 shows. The Telugu version minted Rs 35 lakhs and its shows witnessed an occupancy of 18 per cent from 722 screenings. Going by the state-wise collections, Tamil Nadu topped by earning Rs 1.40 crore gross on Day 2. On second position was Andhra Pradesh-Telangana that collected Rs 40 lakhs. Karnataka and Kerala earned smaller amounts.

Blast X review

The opening of the film left many fans excited. They were quick to take to X to laud Sarja’s acting. One post read, “It's engaging and captivating. @akarjunofficial BLASTING! The action choreography deserves applause!”. Another netizen posted, “#Blast — First Half Good, Interesting & Engaging. Vintage Arjun mode ON.” Another, X reviewer mentioned that the first half offered “solid action stretches”. Next post read, “The real surprise here is Preity Mukundan, who is super impressive.” Another netizen lauded her for "fiery" screen presence.

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