Blast box office collections day 3: Arjun Sarja’s action thriller ROARS past Rs 12 Crore worldwide

Arjun Sarja's Blast showed massive growth on its opening weekend. Read on to know how much it has earned.

Blast box office collections day 3: Arjun Sarja’s action thriller ROARS past Rs 12 Crore worldwide

Blast box office collections day 3: Arjun Sarja’s latest action entertainer, Blast, continues to win hearts. The film has been successful in creating solid momentum at the box office and managed to finish its opening weekend on a positive note. Directed by debutant Subash K Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film may have started with modest numbers but gradually it found several takers, courtesy positive word-of-mouth and encouraging audience reactions. As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 3, Blast collected a net of Rs 3.90 Cr across 2,294 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 8.42 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 7.30 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.05 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 12.47 Cr.

How much did Blast earn on day 2

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, the film could mint Rs 1.95 crore net in India on Day 2. On second day, the film was screened across 1,889 shows. Day 2's collection saw an impressive 56 percent hike compared to its day 1 collection. On day 1, the film could mint Rs 1.25 crore. With the recent collections, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 3.20 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 3.67 crore. The number of shows too saw an increase from 1,728 on Day 1 to 1,889 on Day 2.

Arjun Sarja’s film does well in crucial markeets

Tamil Nadu has been driving Blast’s maximum box office momentum. The film earned Rs 2.50 crore gross just on Sunday. The movie was able tp perform well in Kerala too and eearned RS 72 lakh. Its dubbed Telugu version earned Rs 67 lakh across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Karnataka earned Rs 60 lakh. Going by Arjun Sarja’s massive fan base, this action drama has managed to strike a chord with the viewers. For the unversed, it is about a middle-class karate family that takes on a criminal syndicate.

Blast X review

The opening of the film left many fans excited. They were quick to take to X to laud Sarja’s acting. One post read, “It's engaging and captivating. @akarjunofficial BLASTING! The action choreography deserves applause!”. Another netizen posted, “#Blast — First Half Good, Interesting & Engaging. Vintage Arjun mode ON.” Another, X reviewer mentioned that the first half offered “solid action stretches”. Next post read, “The real surprise here is Preity Mukundan, who is super impressive.” Another netizen lauded her for "fiery" screen presence.

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