Blast X Review: Arjun Sarja IMPRESSES fans with intense action and powerful screen presence

Blast starring Arjun Sarja opened to positive reactions on social media, with fans praising its intense action sequences, emotional moments, and gripping first half, calling it a "proper mass entertainer."

Blast X Review: The much-awaited Tamil action thriller Blast finally released worldwide on May 28 and has already generated a solid buzz online. Starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles, the film hit cinemas with decent expectations from action lovers. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K Raj, Blast tells the story of a middle-class martial arts family caught in a dangerous and violent clash with a ruthless gang.

Right from the first few shows, audiences started sharing their reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). A lot of viewers are yapping about the film’s high-octane action bits, solid acting, and somehow that emotional depth too. A fair amount of fans also seem really taken by Arjun Sarja’s intense on screen presence, plus those well-choreographed mass action moments. A few early reactions have been saying that the first half is where it works best, it feels like solid entertainment, with that fast momentum and engaging narration, kinda flowing.

Now, of course, it’s too soon to fully judge, but Blast looks like it may have hit the right nerve with the core action crowd. If it keeps that positive buzz going and actually turns into strong box office numbers, that’s still a question for later. Still, the first response has been pretty encouraging for the whole team.

Fans are calling it a proper masala action entertainer with enough thrills to keep them hooked. More detailed reviews and box office updates are expected in the coming days.

Blast Twitter review

One fan wrote, “Tamil cinema la intha maathiri oru action movie paathathu illa… Peak raaa!” while another posted, “Action King Arjun aura… well trained action choreo… pakka mass!” Many fans especially celebrated Arjun Sarja’s commanding screen presence throughout the movie.

Another viewer shared, “Arjun sir blasting! The action choreography deserves applause,” while several others praised the interval block, calling it one of the biggest highlights of the film.

“No unnecessary romance, no lagging songs, no filler scenes — just pure engagement from start to finish,” one review read.

Many spectators thought the film maintained its suspense without slowing down and valued how action and emotion were balanced.

#Blast Intresting First Half ?? Action King Arjun Aura ???

Well Trained Action Choreo ... Pakka Mass ?

Preity Mukundan ?? So far Neat and Mass looking forward for 2nd half ???#BlastMovie #Blast pic.twitter.com/e5cVXttioP — Karan (@Karan_TVK) May 28, 2026

#Blast 1st Half Done ? Tamil Cinema la intha Maathiri oru Action movie paathathu illa , Kudos To Stund Master ?? Peak raaa Acting king Arjun Sir ? What A Performance #BlastMovie pic.twitter.com/s7Dwho7b5j — ???????? (@enishshiji) May 28, 2026

Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan receives praise

Audiences praised Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan for their performances in addition to Arjun Sarja. Preity's vivacious on-screen persona and poignant moments, according to a number of social media users, shocked everyone.

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