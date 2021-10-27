#BLBestof6 winners: Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Shershaah and more – meet the Best of Bollywood from the first half of 2021

We asked you all to choose the best of the best and the verdict is out. Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Shershaah and more emerged as the winners in the #BLBestof6 Bollywood category.