It’s been a tough year so far. We saw the horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. If there was one thing that kept us sane, it was entertainment. Though #BLBestof6, we asked you all to vote of the best of the best across various categories, and you all have given your verdict. Here’s a look at the winners across all categories. Also Read - #BLBestof6 winners: Sidharth Shukla, Drashti Dhami, The Empire and more – meet the Best of TV from the first half of 2021

Bollywood



Sheshaah emerged as the winner for best film with 52% votes. Sidharth Malhotra won the best actor category with 70% votes while won in the best actress category for Thalaivii. The best director category was won by Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Naveen Polishetty, Rashmika Mandanna and more – meet the South winners from the first half of 2021

South



As far as South is concerned, Cinema Bandi has won best film with 41% votes. Naveen Polishetty has won best actor for Vakeel Saab with 30% votes. Rashmika Mandanna is the best actress for Sulthan with 31% votes. The best director is for Drishyam 2. He got 46% votes. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Squid Game, Money Heist 5, Sweet Tooth – vote for the Best Foreign Web Series in the first half of 2021

TV



In this category, has won the best actor for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 while the best actress was . beat shows like Anupamaa and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 won the best new tv show and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 topped the best reality show category.

Web Series



Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September this year, has won the best actor for Broken But Beautiful 3. He got a whopping 74% votes. The empire has emerged as the best Indian web series with 66% votes. Drishti Dhami is the best actress for The Empire. She got 57% votes. is the best supporting actor with 62% votes. The best foreign web series is Squid Game with 51% votes.