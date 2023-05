Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He just dropped the Bloody Daddy trailer a couple of hours ago and boy, Shahid is out to take every accolades home with this one. Ever since Shahid Kapoor worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Kabir Singh, he has been experimenting with his acting jobs a lot. Kabir Singh was a huge revelation so far. And Shahid feels that the movie is the most adult movie of his life. Hear it from the horse's mouth... Also Read - Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor is on a mission against drugs and gangsters; impressed fans call it a smashing hit

Shahid Kapoor claims Kabir Singh is the most adult film of his life

While talking about new-age cinema and experimentation, Shahid Kapoor gave an example of his film Kabir Singh. He said, "Mere life ki sabse adult film maine ki hai woh hai Kabir Singh." He shares that people told him that the movie won't work or be able to find an audience at all. However, the film went on to become the biggest hit of his career. And hence, Shahid asks everyone to take a look at things differently and give chance to try out newer things. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty and more — Fashion faux pas that Bollywood divas could have avoided

Shahid Kapoor shares that good work cannot be hidden. He also mentioned his OTT debut Farzi which received several accolades. The actor says that good work will never go unnoticed be it on OTT or in theatres. Shahid Kapoor's statement and the Bloody Daddy trailer is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput trolled and called liar by netizens due to THIS reason

Watch the Bloody Daddy trailer here:

Shahid Kapoor talks about his action debut

Bloody Daddy is Shahid Kapoor's action genre debut. The actor expresses his happiness on the same and adds that there's a lot that happens on sets when shooting for an action movie. He reveals that whatever happens on-screen is very different from whatever happens on the sets. He expresses how glad he is to make his action debut with saying that the director made him feel very comfortable.

Talking about Kabir Singh, the movie increased Shahid Kapoor's fame considerably. The actor starred in the film alongside . It was also tagged as a misogynist film sparking debate. Coming back to Bloody Daddy, the film also stars , Diana Penty, Ronit Bose Roy and . The Bloody Daddy trailer looks fantastic. It drops on Jio Cinemas on 9th June.