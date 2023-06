Shahid Kapoor is garnering praise for his latest release Bloody Daddy. He appeared in an intense and fierce role in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The action thriller marks the actor’s first OTT movie although he made his digital debut with the web series Farzi. When Bloody Daddy trailer was released people were quick to compare him with John Wick. While promoting the movie the actor addressed several topics and also commented on the comparison to the Hollywood character played by Keanu Reeves. Also Read - Bloody Daddy Movie Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hailed for his action debut; story and direction disappoints [Check Reactions]

Bloody Daddy is an action-packed exciting thriller. The film revolves around drug lords and gangster. The film shows fighting against drug goons, crime boss, murderous narcs and cops only to save one relationship that matters to him the most. Shahid Kapoor returned to action as a badass in a rugged look with guns on. People tagged him as John Wick Lite a lighter or cheap version of ’ character. The actor who doesn’t take social media trolls to heart replied to this comparison. Also Read - Bloody Daddy leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more: Shahid Kapoor film hit by piracy

In an interview with Zoom, Shahid Kapoor said “If I feel something is relevant, I absorb it and if I feel something is said in over smartness, I respectfully ignore it. Sometimes people say spicy things to gain popularity because nobody is interested in nice things beyond a point.” He also addressed how people on social media share negative comments. He added social media users just sit out there to point out negativity. Also Read - Bloody Daddy actor Ronit Roy ranks Shahid Kapoor starrer in his top 3 list [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty, and . The movie is directed by who has also directed in and . Bloody Daddy is now streaming free on Jio Cinemas from 9th June 2023.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. He will star opposite in ’s next film which is said to be a unique robot rom-com. He has also signed Anees Bazee’s movie also starring Rashmika Mandanna. He is also said to share the screen with in Malayalam director Roshan Andrew’s next Koi Saq.