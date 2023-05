Shahid Kapoor has turned into Bloody Daddy for his OTT film, and boy, the trailer is spellbinding. The fans are bowled over by his suave and sexy appearance, and it's reminding them of Al Pacino's gangster film Scarface. Now that's a biggie for Shahid. At the trailer launch of the film, Shahid spoke largely about the film and even addressed the rumours of him charging a whopping 40 crore for this film, Bloody Daddy. The fans are in love with Shahid Kapoor's action avatar and are calling it a smash hit already. Fans are apologising Shahid Kapoor for taking his chocolate boy image way too seriously. Also Read - Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor claims Kabir Singh is the most adult film of his life

Shahid Kapoor jokingly reacted that he wishes somebody paid him that much and looked at his filmmaker, , who too took a funny dig at this statement of Shahid and said that this is the least amount that has been reported. Now we wonder if Ali was speaking the truth, but talking about Shahid's fees for this film, Bloody Daddy, is totally deserving; the actor has been making some remarkable choices and is showing his acting prowess, which proves why he is still so relevant and the ruling star in Bollywood.

Man took the ‘I hate the chocolate boy image’ too seriously ??#ShahidKapoor #BloodyDaddy pic.twitter.com/PBcVktA0Gu — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 24, 2023

Shahid had made his debut with the Farzi web series, and the fans went gaga over him, and now Bloody Daddy is going to be another game changer. Talking about why he is choosing such destructive films and web series, the actor jokingly said that his life is very much at peace and his wife is not creating any ruckus, so by choosing such films he is bringing chaos into his life. Shahid, damn sweet.