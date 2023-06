recently made a roaring comeback, with the film Bloody Daddy, starring in the lead. Sanjay Kapoor is known for his work in superhit films including Prem, Raja, Sirf Tum, and . But, a dearth of character-oriented films and repeated box office failures, slowly diminished the actor’s popularity. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjay revealed that despite a lack of work opportunities, he was determined not to be a part of mediocre films. To continue making ends meet, he decided to enter film production. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Ronit Roy opens up on debate over Shahid Kapoor starrer OTT release, 'The brief that I got said...' [Exclusive]

Elaborating on his “lull” phase, Sanjay revealed that he did films that were disasters at the box office. Neither was he getting any “interesting” film offers nor was he ready to accept “riff-raff films.” Living in troubled waters for a prolonged period, compelled Sanjay to try his hands in film production. Also Read - Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor is on a mission against drugs and gangsters; impressed fans call it a smashing hit

Sanjay Kapoor On His Struggle

“I got into production because mujhe bhi apne khaane-peene ke liye kaam karna tha, bachchon aur biwi ko sambhalne ke liye kaam toh sabko karna padta hai (I had to work to earn my bread, take care of my wife and kids),” he shared. Despite the difficulties, Sanjay said that he was happy for not “selling (himself) cheap.” Also Read - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo director Homi Adajania points out similarities between Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan; reveals if he would cast them together in a film or not [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

On a concluding note, Sanjay advised that no matter the obstacles, one should always remain patient. Although the actor did not believe in miracles, he was certain that opportunities would definitely knock at one’s door if they were “sincere and hard-working.” Sanjay added that he was careful not to be associated with projects he did not feel proud of doing. “Hits and flops are not in your hand, but to be part of the correct project is in your hands, and that's what I did," he said.

Bloody Daddy Plot

Bloody Daddy is helmed by Sultan director . The film revolves around a tenacious man named Sumair, played by Shahid who comes in a dangerous face-off with drug lords, underworld mafias, dishonest allies, murderous individuals, and corrupted cops, all in one night. Sanjay has been roped in to play the character of a drug mafia Hamid.

Bloody Daddy Cast

Besides Shahid and Sanjay Kapoor, Bloody Daddy boasts a cast ensemble of , Diana Penty, and . The crime thriller is currently streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.