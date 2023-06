’s kids, Zain and Misha are ardent cricket lovers like their father. Shahid, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, revealed it himself. The actor further shared that his son Zain was especially a huge fan of cricketer Virat Kohli as well as Suryakumar Yadav. Last month, the father and son duo were spotted enjoying the Indian Premiere League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Maumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on comparison to John Wick, “I feel something is…”

Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain loves Virat Kohli

Speaking about Zain's love for cricket, Shahid said, "Right now my kids are fans of cricketers okay, so it's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. They are fanboying, especially Zain is fanboying them right now and I am loving it because it's normal, like even when I was a kid, I was a huge fan of cricket and of cricket players, so I'm like haan iske andar mera khoon hai, isse bhi cricket accha lag raha hai (We have it in our blood, we both love cricket). I'm loving it."

Shahid Kapoor played a cricketer in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor also loves the game. In a twist of fate, the actor slipped into the shoes of a cricketer for the 2022 sports drama Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, Jersey revolved around a former cricketer who decides to revive his passion for the sake of fulfilling his son's dream. The film also starred , and in crucial roles.

Earlier, in an interaction with News 18, Shahid disclosed that he trained himself for four months to perfect the role of a cricketer in Jersey, spending about four to five hours every day, playing cricket. The 42-year-old actor added that despite sustaining injuries during his training sessions, he used to enjoy playing cricket on the film set.

Shahid Kapoor's film timeline

Shahid Kapoor’s latest cinematic venture, Bloody Daddy marked its premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on June 9. Although the action thriller has received mixed responses so far, Shahid is praised for his John Wick-styled performance. Helmed by , Bloody Daddy also stars , , Diana Penty, and in crucial roles.

In terms of theatrical releases, Shahid has two untitled films lined up in his kitty. One with filmmaker , alongside and , and another with director .