The much-awaited trailer of Bloody Daddy is finally out now. Shahid Kapoor has become an action star who is on a new mission. The Farzi actor looks intense and fierce in the action-packed trailer. After the success of his digital debut Farzi, the actor is back with yet another exciting thriller. The trailer promises a hardcore gangster film for movie buffs. It will be a rollercoaster thriller ride with suspense that will keep the audience hooked. Netizens are excited about Bloddy Daddy and are impressed with the swagger and stylish looks of Shahid Kapoor.

Bloody Daddy is about a guy going against drug lords and gangster. The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor who must fight with drug goons, crime boss, murderous narcs, and cops to save one relationship that matters to him. is a badass in a rugged look engrossed in the action with guns on. He turns John Wick to fight against drugs and gangsters on one fateful night. The film directed by promises to a biggest actioner of the year.

Watch Bloddy Daddy trailer

Fans are flabbergasted and already calling it a smashing hit. Shahid Kapoor has previously played violent characters and seeing him in this role is nothing new. However, he always has something unexplored to his roles and in the Bloody Daddy trailer, he has surprised all. As soon as the trailer released Bloody Daddy is trending on the internet. One user wrote, "Shahid Kapoor Killing it, yet again!! @aliabbaszafar The Maestro! It's a SMASH HIT!" second wrote, "What a Trailer man!! Mind blowing , Engaging and so Intresting." A user tweeted, Ohh my fucking god, the trailer looks so damn amazing. #ShahidKapoor nailed it out of the park. The intensity between each characters is immense. The background music is so damn good" another wrote, "Action-packed & Powerful performance loading."

Check out Tweets

Ohh my fucking god , the trailer looks so damn amazing ??. #ShahidKapoor nailed it out of the park . The intensity between each characters is immense ?. The background music is so damn good #BloodyDaddy #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema #BloodyDaddyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QkG0pbgKPI — Prajwal Menon (@prajwal_menon) May 24, 2023

What a Trailer man!! Mind blowing , Engaging and so Intresting ??? Shahid kapoor looking Osam and stylish ?❤️? Can't wait for 9th june? Watch Trailer now on Jio Cinema https://t.co/917vkUTXO1#BloodyDaddy #BloodyDaddyTrailer #Shahidkapoor — Craziest Shanatic ? (@CrazyShanatic2) May 24, 2023

Bloody Daddy marks first collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. The film is a full-fledged action thriller also starring Diana Penty, and . Bloody Daddy will stream on Jio cinema from 9th June 2023.