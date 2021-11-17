After delivering a fab performance in Rashmi Rocket, now has her ‘eyes’ set on her upcoming psychological thriller Blurr. She had been shooting in full swing for the flick and has recently wrapped up her portion. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr also has playing the lead. Also Read - From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Now, some actors can do anything for their roles and it seems Taapsee is one of them. She blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get in the skin of her character, leaving everyone on set in admiration of her. A source revealed, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold." Well, we feel with this, she can easily land up a part in Squid Game 2.

The actress has started her own production house called Outsiders Films and Blurr is its first project. Expressing her happiness, Taapsee had earlier shared, "I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house 'Outsiders Films'. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."

Apart from Blurr, Taapsee has quite a few projects lined up. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.