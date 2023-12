Veteran actor Dharmendra celebrates his 88th birthday today. He has been one of the finest actors of Bollywood and it is always a treat to watch his movies. He is a living legend and even his recent work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani proves that he is the best. On his special day, his children, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol have shared adorable pictures on social media to wish their dearest papa. Bobby Deol took to Instagram to share a cute picture of him kissing his dad. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp too. So, follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Animal: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen calls the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'wahiyaat', complains about too much lot of violence

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Love you the most Papa Blessed to be your son! "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Sunny Deol also took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with his papa. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Esha Deol also shared beautiful pictures with Dharmendra Deol and wrote a heartfelt message for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong I just love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Ahana Deol took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with her dad. She called him her first love. Ahana wrote, "Happy Birthday to my first love. The strongest and the most loving man I know @aapkadharam."

Dharmendra's grandson, Rajveer Deol who recently made his debut in Bollywood also wished his bade papa with the cutest picture. He shared his childhood photo with Dharmendra and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bade Papa Love you loads."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajveer Deol (@the_rajveer_deol)

The Deol family has had an amazing year. Dharmendra Deol was a treat to watch in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol broke records at the box office with Gadar 2. He got all the appreciation and love for his performance.

Bobby Deol recently left everyone surprised with his performance as the main antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He even cried seeing the appreciation and love coming his way. Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film, Dono.

Recently, Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday in a grand way. The whole Bollywood industry had gathered to celebrate the Dream Girl's special day.