Bobby Deol's Bandar faces multiplex BATTLE? Makers of Anurag Kashyap's film halts shows in national cinema chains over UNFAIR allocation

Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's Bandar faces a release-day controversy as makers put PVR-Inox and Cinepolis shows on hold, alleging unfair screen allocation amid competition from Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Bandar halts showings of movie in national cinema chains

Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's film Bandar has become embroiled in a significant pre-release battle for screen distribution with national cinema chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Peddi (Hindi) are among the films that are competing at the box office. As a result, the producers of the Bobby Deol movie decided to take action and hold the movie's show in national chains.

Why did Bandar makers halt shows in PVR and Cinepolis?

A Bollywood Hungama report suggests that the makers were aiming for a targeted release rather than a broad one. As per the report, "The makers of Bandar planned for an audience-oriented release, requesting only 4 shows in 5-screen multiplexes and 3 shows in 4-screen multiplexes post 1 pm, which seems a fair and doable ask. But since PVR Inox and Cinepolis are distributing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and PVR is partly distributing Peddi for Jio Studios, the national chains have allotted unfair shows to Bandar."

Due to this unfair allotment, the Bandar makers have asked the national cinema chains not to showcase the movie. The report added, "The Bandar team has taken a firm stance and asked the national chains to put the programming of its film on hold until the showcasing is sorted, especially since the Bandar makers believe that the advance sales of Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are underwhelming."

What did Girish Johar, distribution and revenue head at Zee Studios, say?

Girish Johar, the head of distribution and revenue at Zee Studios, spoke out about the conflict, stating that the production house's requests are very acceptable. He shared, "Our ask is very fair. The producers and us have devised a particular release strategy catering to the core target audience. Accordingly, we had requested cinemas across the country to give us certain allotted shows of the film, that is, 3-4 shows in 5 screens post 1 pm. The duration of the film is also not very long either (130 minutes). We are also aware that there is a heavy rush of releases this week. That is why we didn't go for a wide release. The plexes are still working on it, and the back-and-forth is still going on."

Bandan not planning opening-weekend spectacle?

He said, "We plan to release in 500-600 screens. It's a smart release strategy. We want to build upon the word of mouth and then increase showcasing, as we believe the film will have long legs at the box office."

Anurag Kashyap directed the film, which stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, and Jitendra Joshi. The film opens in theatres today, June 5, 2026.

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