The starrer film Bell Bottom was released in theatres last week. It seems has taken inspiration from the actor by locking the release date of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 10. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on June 26, 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the second wave of COVID-19. Also Read - Bell Bottom Box office collection: The spy thriller has made around 'Rs 45 crores' according to Akshay Kumar! Read deets

Announcing the new release date, Kangana Ranaut posted, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September!” Also Read - Bell Bottom box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller witnesses an upward trend

Kangana had taken to Instagram when Bell Bottom had released to share the poster of the film and had sent her best wishes to the team. Kangana captioned the picture saying, "Watch blockbuster #bellbottom in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step. You are already a winner Congratulations." Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar to Abhishek Bachchan – here’s how Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan

At the trailer launch event of Thalaivii earlier this year, Kangana had defended the theatrical release amid COVID-19. "Maybe the films that are coming aren't performing to their full potential but it's not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. Audiences are ready," she had said.

She had added, "We are very hopeful that things will improve and we will have 100 percent occupancy in theatres. Maybe in a few areas we don't have that but we are prepared for that," she added.

Cinemas are currently shut in Maharashtra. We will have to wait and watch if by September 10, the government of Maharashtra decided to reopen them. The cinema halls remaining shut has dented the box office numbers of Bell Bottom.