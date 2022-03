is one of the most popular actors we have. He was seen in the recently released film Jhund. The actor it is also quite active on social media. But he recently took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi that he’s tired of working for others and now wants to work for himself. His tweet is getting a lot of reactions from fans. “Love and hugs,” wrote a fan. Read another comment, “Shuprobhat Gurudev ji. Dher saara adar sneh. Aap swasth rahein aur mast rahein. Sadar Pronam.” Many others wanted him to give his reaction on The Kashmir Files. Have a look at his tweet and reactions below: Also Read - Holi 2022: Darr, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sholay and 6 more films that had key scenes around the festival

T 4221 - बहुत काम कर लिया , दूसरों के लिए ।

अब अपने लिए कुछ करने जा रहे हैं

?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2022

Love and Hugs ❤️{}{}❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoFzp2QAk4 — Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) March 15, 2022

Shuprobhat Gurudev ji. Dher saara adar sneh. Aap swasth rahein aur mast rahein. Sadar Pronam.???? pic.twitter.com/JZzd89JaJ5 — ?️EF Partho Das?? (@Partho701) March 16, 2022

झूठ न बोलिये सर जी,कोरोना आप को हुआ था और बंगला रेखा जी का सील किया था।?

दूसरों के लिए जीना इसे कहते है शायद???? pic.twitter.com/vzlJ6mouH7 — Sangita Yadav??संगीता यादव (@Sangita32620162) March 16, 2022

Sir ji abhi aap aaram kijiye..

Good night.. pic.twitter.com/eUE1EGrtdP — Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) March 15, 2022

This year is going to be the Bachchan year. Reminds me of the era of 1970s and 1980s. New release every Friday. We are getting back to that one. Are you ready for the Bachchan year? I am ready and excited. @SrBachchan Ji @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/5TWOnoQGDf — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) March 15, 2022

Big B's performance in Jhund has been appreciated a lot. Even the film has been liked by a lot of people.