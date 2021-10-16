took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with Saif Ali Khan. It was on this day, 9 years ago that they had tied the knot. “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world,” she wrote. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Katrina Kaif plays the perfect host at rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham screening – Exclusive

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple named their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. They had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016. A few months ago, she launched her book Pregnancy Bible digitally with as the moderator. During the virtual launch, Kareena opened up about her struggles, losing sex-drive while she pregnant with Jeh and how her husband Saif used to react to it.

When Karan asked Kareena about the notions that surround sex life during a woman's pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself, she said that Saif was 'very understanding' through those days. "People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don't realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That's so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel 'oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly' and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, 'You are looking beautiful'," Kareena had shared.

She had added, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’.”