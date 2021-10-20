Virat Kohli and are one of the most loved celeb couples we have. Virat took to Instagram to share a pic with Anushka and Vamika. It seems they are having lunch. While we can’t see Vamika’s face, her cute ponytails can’t be missed. Have a look: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood divas who made eyes pop with their OOPS moments

Fans can't keep calm looking at the ponytails. "That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that," wrote a fan. "King Queen And Princess," read another comment. "This pic Made my Day," wrote another user. Keen to see Vamika's face, a fan asked, "Darshan kab hoga?"

As you might be aware, Virat is the captian of India's men cricket team. They are playing the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Dubai. On Monday, Anushka shared a pic of the super adorable reunion of Virat Kohli and his baby daughter. In the photo, Virat can be seen laughing while looking at Vamika, who can be seen sitting in a play ball pit. Her ponytails stood out in that pic as well. Anushka Sharma's caption read, "My whole heart in one frame," she wrote.

Recently, Virat Kohli had opened up on how he and Anushka have to keep up with the speed of Vamika. Virat while in conversation with Dinesh Karthik revealed that his and actress' schedule revolves around Vamika. "Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay upto speed with her," he had said.