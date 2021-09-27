and were one of the most famous Bollywood couples. They were in a relationship for quite some time and many expected them to tie the knot as well. In a throwback interview with a Verve magazine, Deepika had said that while she had never cheated or strayed when she was in a relationship, it was not the same of Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - A destination wedding for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? A look at other Bollywood celebs who got married at exotic locations - view pics

She had added that despite everyone around her telling her that Ranbir was still straying, she was foolish enough to give him a second chance. It didn’t end well as she caught him cheating red-handed. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Jodhpur airport; fans wonder if they are scouting for a wedding venue

She had said, "I guess I really wanted to believe in him. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed." Also Read - THESE fresh pairs are set to impress the audience with their chemistry on the silver screen

Deepika eventually married after being in a relationship with him for 6 years. On the other hand, Ranbir is in a relationship with and they are expected to marry this year.

In the same interview, the actress had opened up on her idea of sex, love and relationship. She had said, "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship?''

She had added, “It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past."