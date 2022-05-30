Popular Bollywood actor in secret affair with hot starlet; wife fuming

Showbiz is known for its secret affairs, and the recent one that has sent tongues wagging is one between a famous actor and starlet. It seems the male actor who is quite a hunk is head over heels over this beauty. The relationship has been going on for some months, and quite a few people are aware of it. A little birdie told us, "His wife knows that her husband has lost his heart to this hottie, and his domestic life is suffering. They had a major showdown too. This has not stopped him from lavishing his love, money and gifts on this babe." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show star Archana Puran Singh talks about being more successful than husband Parmeet Sethi; compares life to movie 'Abhimaan'

The sudden upgrade in the lifestyle of this starlet has shocked many. From stays in five-star hotels (which also rumouredly serves as meeting spots) to lavish spends, people are wondering if her sugar daddy is behind the same. The starlet in question is pretty well known having worked across mediums. It seems she has invested a lot of money of late in a huge purchase, and insiders are wondering if the finances came from the hunk.

While it certainly looks like a fling, the two parties are making the most of it. The hunk is a well-known name with a huge reputation as well. Can you guess who is the couple?