Bollywood Actor Yash Raaj Singh Shares His Experiences of Exploring the Unknown

While it’s easy to envy the glamorous lives that actors lead, have you ever stopped to think about the incredibly dangerous risks they undertake to create those awe-inspiring action shots and sequences that keep us at the edge of our seats?

While they may appear to be larger-than-life figures onscreen, when it comes to real life, actors also have fears and phobias that they must overcome to give us scenes that thrill and entertain.

However, being the consummate professionals that they are, they embrace the philosophy of ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’. You may have heard about Ryan Reynolds battling claustrophobia on the sets of his 2010 movie, Buried or Sylvester Stallone, who had to overcome his fear of heights to shoot action sequences at 13,000 feet for his movie, Cliffhanger.

Coming back to Bollywood, did you know that we have a daredevil who likes to push the boundaries of his fear and explore the unknown?

Meet War actor, Yash Raaj Singh, a man of many passions and talents, who is always on the lookout for his next challenge.

The actor recently visited Egypt, where he revisited his childhood love for riding and even became a certified open-water diver. While the fear of the unknown had always held him back from exploring the sea, the actor decided to take the plunge and tackle his fears, head-on.

“It always astounds me how tiny and insignificant we really are in the face of the vast expanse of the open sea. I wasn’t afraid of swimming in pools, so it wasn’t a fear of the water, it was more a fear of the unknown. The sea is so vast and contains a multitude of worlds within itself. It’s intimidating to comprehend its sheer size and magnitude.”

Recalling his intense training session in diving, Yash says, “The key to mastering anything that scares you is to not give up and learn everything one step at a time. The first time I dived, I was unable to breathe underwater. I just couldn’t do it and came up very quickly. I was supposed to do two dives but was only able to do one.”

However, one failed attempt was not going to stop him from trying again.

“After I came up, I looked around me and saw people around me diving deep and really enjoying it. This got me thinking that if they could do it, why couldn’t I? I refused to give up and dove again and focussed on mastering the art of breathing underwater this time. I was able to do it and also adapted this into a highly successful training regime. After this, with every dip I took, I mastered another aspect of open water diving and was able to get my certification within a week.”

So, now that he has mastered the art of diving, what does he have to say about it?

“It’s like entering another world, an alien planet where you are no longer at the top of the food chain and the regular rules of physics do not apply. It’s a beautiful new universe, with its own colours, rules and movements. People talk about exploring space and alien planets, there’s so much to explore, right here on this planet.”

Having explored the depths of the Red Sea, he is now looking forward to exploring the vast expanse of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and is even thinking about going sky-diving.

