A wedding and two BIG releases: Alia Bhatt to start 2022 with a BANG?

One actress who is making headlines almost everyday is our dear girl . If it is not for her movies, then it is about her cute Instagram posts or her PDA with beau . Alia Bhatt’s fan following is increasing by the day and people are waiting to know what she does next. Her choice of films has been so interesting, that it is obvious. And while this year she has been in the news like ALL THE TIME. The next year is going to be no different. In fact, Alia is all set to start the year with a BIG BANG. Also Read - CLASH OF THE TITANS! Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to lock horns in a 4-way clash at the box office?

Well first, there are strong rumours that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor may finally tie the knot in late December 2021. Next, she has Gangubai Kathiawadi which is all set to release in theatres on January 6, 2022. And now, there is great buzz in the industry circles that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars Alia along with , Jr NTR and will also release in January 2022. In fact it is said that the film will hit screens on January 7. 2022 along with Prabhas Radhe Shyam. Also Read - Power Star Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and his words will make all Young Tiger fans jump with joy

If all this is true, Alia Bhatt is sure to have a great start to the year 2022 where she will be the top trending celeb all across headlines and social media. And it will be well deserved as well. While on her personal front she and Ranbir and strongly shipped by Bollywood buffs, she is a critics favourite as well for consistently delivering power packed performances. And we are sure the upcoming two films will be no different. Also Read - RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters

Meanwhile, Alia is already shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with , another interesting one to look forward to.