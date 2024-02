Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title is once again coming on the big screen along with new faces Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and fans are convinced they are the best faces to be replaced for this title. But when we talk about OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Govinda, they created a sensation at that time. And boy what chemistry they both shared. But did you know there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan warned Govinda to give him a tight slap? Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Ali Abbas Zafar's film is the biggest trump card for Akshay Kumar's career; here's why

In one of the old interviews Govinda had revealed this shocking incident where he revealed about getting an open threat from the Brahmastra actor. Govinda revealed that Big B had come to him and told him if the film failed at the box office, he would beat him and give him a tight slap. Govinda got worried about this threat of Amitabh Bachchan. Later he cancelled one of the dog shoots which he wasn't convinced of.

Amitabh Bachchan too had to ultimately cancel it, David Dhawan was in a fix to convince his actors to do the song and they were adamant about not shooting until he found the perfect song and went with the vibe of the film. The song in question is Makhna which was later liked by both actors and had Madhuri Dixit doing the cameo for the same.

Govinda was a huge star at that time and in fact once Big B was ignored by the young fans when they were shooting for a film. Big B took had admitted to taking this ignorance with a pinch of a slat.

And now that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are coming with Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, the only question that is coming on the audience mind is, will it bring the old charm back of the film title?

