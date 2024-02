Gone are the days when celebrities used to get candid and available to their fans. Today everything is just about selfies and stardom. Even some celebrities miss those good old days. Bollywood's seasoned journalist Jitesh Pillai raised one of the biggest concerns right now that the young generation actors should rectify. Citing an example of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, he shared how both the stars never rushed to their vanity vans during the shoot of Koyla and recalled how they dedicatedly shot for a song a sun and only took an hour of break for lunch and were back in the sets. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy; will have a solid Tiger vs Pathaan connect

Jitesh Pillai took to his Instagram stories and wrote,"I keep wondering if vanity vans are killing the acting plus work genes. I remember actors like SRK and Madhuri sitting the whole day on the set during films like Koyla and retiring to vanity vans only for lunch breaks or pack up. Now after every shot actors want to rush back to the monitor or their vanities". Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have given their dates for shooting in THIS month of the year? Here's what we know

Further calling the dedication humbling of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri he said," I remember in the sweltering heat Madhuri dancing to some background track on Koyla while Amrishji (Amrish Puri)looks on. And SRK was beating the drums. Till his hands actually bled. No breaks nothing. The heat was oppressive. Film city a hot February day. Lunch was called at 2 pm then artistes retired to their rooms not even vans and were back on the set at 3 pm.

The dedication was humbling".

Adding further he mentioned how today's actresses rush to see the monitors to know if their hair and makeup are prim and proper, unlike old days he doesn't remember Tabu, Sridevi, or those actresses being so insecure about how they look. " I don't recall Sridevi, tabu, Kajol, or Manisha Koirala rushing to the monitors to check on hair and make-up. Today an army stands behind the monitors. Good luck to the poor director who's trying to make a good film. Kaunsa scene kharab ho jayega ek baal idhar udhar hone se. Continuity waala Ad dekh raha hai na?".

