Bollywood celebs distance themselves from Shilpa Shetty after Raj Kundra pornography case?

Shilpa Shetty has been one of the most social ladies in Bollywood. She may not be actively doing films, but she is every party and Bollywood get-togethers ki shaan and jaan. In fact, she and husband Raj Kundra are known to throw the best parties in B-town, where they play the perfect hosts. However, due to the pandemic, everything had stopped. But now with things getting back to normal and most people getting vaccinated, Bollywoodwalaahs have started meeting up again, looking their best. The recent one was Karwa Chauth 2021, where like past tradition of many years, 's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted the Bollywood ladies at her home for a Karwa Chauth pooja. However, while many made way to the do, Shilpa Shetty, who is a regular, went missing.

This has set tongues wagging. Is this the Raj Kundra pornography case effect? Was Shilpa not invited? Did she decide to give it a miss deliberately? Is Bollywood distancing itself from Shilpa? Well, for the unversed, Shilpa was away from Mumbai and therefore, there was no way she could attend to the Karwa Chauth 2021 pooja. The actress headed to Alibuag for a weekend getaway with her family and friends where she also celebrated the festivities. , who will soon be seen play the judge on India's Got Talent 9, also had a shoot to be part of in Alibuag and so she decided to mix business with pleasure, where she could spend quality time with family, do her Karwa Chauth 2021 rituals and also meet her work commitments.

We have already seen how Shilpa rose from the turmoils in her personal life recently and completed the shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 and also gave it a fitting, smashing grand finale. So it was just work and other personal plans that kept her away from the Bollywood's big Karwa Chauth 2021 do at the Kapoors and there is nothing more and less to it.