has been in the news since his slap Oscars incident with . Kangana took to Instagram to share a couple of pics of Will. In some pics he can be seen doing pooja. The caption of the pics read, "Pooja bhi karta hu, jaap bhi karta hu, kahi devta na ban jaau, isiliye faaltu jokes par haath saaf bhi karta hu (I pray, I chant hymns also. So that I don't become a God, I also slap people on hearing useless jokes)." Kangana commented, "Hence proved Will is Sanghi...woh bhi bigda hua like me (he is also rowdy like me)." She also added many fire emojis.

Kangana had earlier defended Will and written on Instagram, "If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did."

After slapping Chris for joking on his wife, Will had later apologised for his behaviour. He wrote on Instagram, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He further added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".