Oscars 2022 is in the news and it's not just for the awards. walked up to the stage and hit . After slapping Chris, Will told him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. It was because Chris had made a joke about Will's wife 's appearance. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," refereeing to her shaved head. She had announced last year she has shaved her head after a long battle with alopecia. It seems she didn't find his joke funny.

Now, desi Twitter is remembering an incident from a past awards show in which had asked and Saif Ali Khan to shut up. This was after SRK and Saif had asked him about his surname. They had said that his name didn't have a surname. Neil replied, "That is an insult for me actually. It's not right that… I think you haven't seen my father sitting out here also. I think it is ridiculous on both of you all to ask a question like this. I personally find this as an insult. I think you guys just need to shut up ya." Have a look at the video below:

Coming back to Will and Chris' incident, Will apologised to The Academy and later and said that he hopes he will get an invitation next year. He was in tears when he stated that love makes one do crazy things. He said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees."

He went on to add, "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."