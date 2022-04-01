The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11, 2022 and has done exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by , the film stars , , , and in the lead roles. Now has commented on the film and called it a movement. The filmmaker told Galatta Plus that while the film was not made on the budget like a lot of other movies, it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. “I read on Box Office India and they said that such a movement hasn't happened since , since 1975," he said. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection week 3: Anupam Kher's film beats Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and other recent biggies

The filmmaker added that one has to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically one has to watch it. “You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It's no longer a film, it's a movement," said Karan. Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is NOT doing a film with Kangana Ranaut; says, 'My films don't need stars, they need actors'

The film has been getting a lot of reactions from celebs. Speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit, defended filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and said that every filmmaker should be allowed to add their own perspective to films based on real life incidents. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 19: Vivek Agnihotri film inches towards Rs 250 crore mark

On the other hand, speaking at the fourth edition of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival 2022, said that The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country. Said the Bachchhan Paandey actor, “Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."