looks a lot like her mom and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan looks a lot like dad Saif Ali Khan. After all, they are their children. In fact, the internet is flooded with memes on them. Now, in an interview to Bombay Times, she said that it's not normal. She stated that the exact way in which she looks like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. "We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess," said the actress.

The actress went on to say that while she resembles mom Amrita and Ibrahim looks like dad Saif, their personalities are not like them. She added that this is often a topic of conversation at home. "Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped," said Sara.

Sara was born in 1995 while Ibrahim was born in 2001.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re along with and . She has Laxman Utekar's next untitled venture in her kitty opposite . That’s not all, she will also be seen in Gaslight, which also stars and .