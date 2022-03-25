The Kashmir Files remains to be in the news. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty. Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday slammed those who wanted the film to be tax free in Delhi. “They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free," Kejriwal said. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s song Naatu Naatu gets extra love from fans; video of enthusiasts dancing in a theatre goes viral
He went to add, “If after eight years of ruling a country, a prime minister needs to seek refuge at the feet of Vivek Agnihotri, that means that that prime minister did nothing in those eight years.” Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Yami Gautam REACTS to the film being called propaganda
How, his speech has made people dig out his old tweets. BJP leader BL Santosh wrote on Twitter, "Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame." Another tweet from a netizen read, “The way #Kejriwal was laughing at the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. I wish Modi ji gives such a befitting reply. #KejriwalExposed.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan film surpasses IMDB ratings of The Kashmir Files, Shershaah and more; is a HIT already
