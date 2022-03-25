The Kashmir Files remains to be in the news. Directed by , the film starring , , , and . Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday slammed those who wanted the film to be tax free in Delhi. “They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free," Kejriwal said. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s song Naatu Naatu gets extra love from fans; video of enthusiasts dancing in a theatre goes viral

He went to add, “If after eight years of ruling a country, a prime minister needs to seek refuge at the feet of Vivek Agnihotri, that means that that prime minister did nothing in those eight years.” Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Yami Gautam REACTS to the film being called propaganda

How, his speech has made people dig out his old tweets. BJP leader BL Santosh wrote on Twitter, "Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame." Another tweet from a netizen read, “The way #Kejriwal was laughing at the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. I wish Modi ji gives such a befitting reply. #KejriwalExposed.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan film surpasses IMDB ratings of The Kashmir Files, Shershaah and more; is a HIT already

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn’t applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame . pic.twitter.com/AgJFkh8orx — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 24, 2022

The way #Kejriwal was laughing at the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. I wish Modi ji gives such a befitting reply. #KejriwalExposed pic.twitter.com/NDKZoXkcXs — Vanya Singh (@VanyaaSingh) March 25, 2022

