The Kashmir Files is still in the news. Starring , , , and in the lead roles, the film is directed by . Now, , who will be seen in KGF 2 along with Yash, was present at an event in Delhi. He was asked abut The Kashmir Files. He said that he hasn’t watched the film but he feels it's a good film. He added that he knows the director of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri. He went on to say, “I'll watch the film and report back to you.” Also Read - Attack box office collection day 1 early estimate: John Abraham starrer takes a tepid opening; needs huge jump on day 2

Meanwhile, talking about the KGF at its trailer launch, Sanjay had said, “The journey of KGF 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. It’s a lesson of dedication, of a clean film, of people being together. A film is made by everyone including makeup artists, technicians and are all like family. I want to thank Yash for being such a superb co-star and a humble man. He’s my younger brother. Most of all I want to thank my wife (Maanayata Dutt) as she pushed me to do the film.” Also Read - Malaika Arora, Tejasswi Prakash, Kiara Advani and more actresses who went bold and braless, made heads turn

He will be seen playing Adheera in KGF 2. He had earlier said, "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes." Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Vicky Kaushal's shirtless picture with Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery gown and more set internet on fire

KGF 2 is slated to release in theaters on April 14, 2022.