Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 21 years; a look at then and now pictures of the cast The popular iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ruled television for years and made a special place in audiences' hearts. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. On July 3, the show completes 21 years, and actress Smriti Irani who rose to fame after playing the role of Tulsi Virani shared some moments of the show.