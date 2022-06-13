Priyanka Chopra never fails to mesmerize Nick Jonas with the pictures and videos that she posts online. And that's what she has done again. Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for Citadel. And she has been sharing many pictures and BTS from the sets with her fans. Recently, Priyanka dropped a couple of selfies and a video on her Instagram handle. And it has left Nick Jonas awestruck. Scroll down to check out Priyanka's post and Nick's reaction... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra takes time out from shooting Citadel to post these super-hot selfies flaunting her deep cleavage

Priyanka's super hot selfies

Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has always been a hottie. She has been turning up the heat even more now. PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared snaps in which she is seen in a white shirt. It has an open and plunging neckline. The actress is seen flaunting her messy wavy hair in the snaps and the short video in her carousel post. Priyanka turned cheeky and captioned the post by calling herself, "Snack." She dropped a kissing lips emoticon. Check out her post here: Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and more: These B-town divas' fees per Instagram post will leave you stumped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas' reaction to PeeCee's post

Bollywood heroine Priyanka Chopra's latest picture is driving her Insta-family and fans insane. Even Nick Jonas couldn't help but react to her picture. He dropped a surprised emoticon and wrote, “wow.” His jaw would have been dropped to the floor like ours, too. Priyanka looks so hot and fine in the picture! Check Nick Jonas’ reaction here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta and more: Divas who openly accepted going under the knife

Priyanka gets trolled

While Priyanka got a lot of appreciation comments there were some who didn't like her post and the picture. Some of the comments on the Jee Le Zaraa actress' post criticized her for her dressing. "Mam aapka dikh raha hai ghipa lo," "where is your bra," "In movies you bollywood people say allot about this or that but in reality you don’t even have the guts to write a tweet in the favour of our indian people who are in so many problems !!" some of the comments read.

Priyanka and Nick’s bond

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a rendezvous kinda romance a couple of years ago. They tied the knot in a destination wedding in 2018. They have been dishing out couple goals ever since they started dating. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. They have kept her away from the media.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s news front

Nick Jonas recently grabbed headlines when he was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries during a softball game. A video of the Jonas Brothers’ member was seen heading into the emergency room surfaced online. As per the reports, he was hit in the groin during the game. On the other hand, Priyanka grabbed headlines for her selfie with Anne Hathway and Blackpink’s Lisa.