64 million! Priyanka Chopra beats Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more stars in this brand new Instagram record

Fans of have a reason to celebrate. The actress has become the first Bollywood celeb to cross 65 million followers on Instagram. This comes days after she grabbed the 27th spot on the recently released Instagram Rich List of 2021 and became the first Indian from the entertainment industry to feature in the list. Also Read - From Hera Pheri to Khatta Meetha – 4 hits, 0 flops: With Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reuniting, here's a look back at their stellar box-office record

Here’s a look at some of the other Bollywood celebs and their followers. Also Read - Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan shares 10 'simplest ways to her heart', read inside to know more

– 63.6 million

– 57.5 million

– by 53.9 million

– 51 million

– 50.9 million Also Read - OMG! Did you know Akshay Kumar was REJECTED from an Aamir Khan film for being 'crappy' in the audition?

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is far ahead of them all with 133 million followers. He is also the only Indian on Instagram’s Rich list, who earns more than Priyanka Chopra. He is on the 19th spot in the Instagram Rich List of 2021, while Priyanka is on number 27.

It is believed that Priyanka makes $403,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on Instagram. On the other hand, Virat earns Rs 5 crore for a post.

In 2015, Priyanka played Alex Parrish in ABC’s Quantico, earning a US$3 million salary every season. The show landed her on the Forbes’ 2016 chart of the highest-paid TV actresses in the world, and she raked in US$11 million that year.

Apart from being an actor, Priyanka is also a producer. Her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has made films such as Ventilator (2016) and The Sky is Pink (2019).