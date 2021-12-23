Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 based of Team India's victory in 1983 World Cup is finally making it to the theatres. While it was all ready to hit the screens last year, the lockdown put a halt to its release. Now, the film is all set to make it to the theatres on December 24, 2021. Ahead of the release, a grand premiere was held last evening. who essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film was dressed to impress in a white suit. But it was his ladylove who managed to steal the show in a black bodycon corset dress. She looked like an absolutely diva from head-to-toe. Not just Ranveer Singh, even actresses like and were in awe of Deepika's look. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh-Kapil Dev's awkward moment gets caught on camera; Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot post Aryan Khan's drugs case and more

On Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared series of pictures showing off her entire look. A few close up shots and more, Deepika pulled off the Lady in Black look with absolute grace. She teamed her outfit with a diamond necklace and a diamond ring. As she shared the pictures, Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu could not hold back from commenting. Anushka called Deepika 'stunning' while Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented 'singhh'. Also Read - Ouch! Alia Bhatt gets ROYALLY trolled for her outfit at 83 premiere; fans say it reminds them of Shakti Kapoor's costume from Andaz Apna Apna

Also Read - Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic

The premiere of the film was attended by biggest celebrities like , , , , and many others. Ace cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Rumi Bhatia also marked their attendance. Deepika Padukone's family and Ranveer Singh's family were also present at the event.

83 is going to clash with , and 's film Atrangi Re.