Kabir Khan's film 83' based on Team India's victory in 1983 World Cup was going to release early last year. However, due to the lockdown, the film's release got pushed. Finally, the film will make it to the theatres on December 24, 2021. It has essaying the role of Kapil Dev while will be seen as his wife Rumi Bhatia. However, ahead of its big release, the film has found itself in a legal trouble. As per latest updates, a cheating case has been filed against the maker of 83'. A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has filed the complaint.

As per the reports, Future Resource FZE has moved the Metropolitan Magistrate's court to file a complaint against the makers of 83' for cheating them and depicting exaggerated projections. The complainant has demandedg action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. As per the report, Directors of Vibri Media submitted "manipulated and exaggerated" business plans and profit and loss projections for the period starting from April 2012 till March 2020 and induced the complainant company to invest over Rs 15.90 crore, the complaint alleged, as reported by PTI. Details in this case are yet awaited.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars ankaj Tripathi, , , , Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already created much-hype among the masses.